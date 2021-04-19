Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Toyin Lawani, who announced her engagement on Valentine's day to her personal photographer, Segun Adebayo, has now shared pre-wedding photos.

 

The stylist took to Instagr

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toyin Lawani and her man, Segun Adebayo slay in black for pre-wedding photos The Info NG:
Toyin Lawani and her man, Segun Adebayo slay in black for pre-wedding photos
Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo Lailas News:
Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo
Toyin Lawani unveils her fiance in pre-wedding photos PM News:
Toyin Lawani unveils her fiance in pre-wedding photos
Toyin Lawani shares pre-wedding photos with fiance, Segun Adebayo 1st for Credible News:
Toyin Lawani shares pre-wedding photos with fiance, Segun Adebayo
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani set to marry as she releases her pre-wedding pictures in a black outfit Gist Reel:
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani set to marry as she releases her pre-wedding pictures in a black outfit
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani set to marry as she releases her pre-wedding pictures in a black outfit » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani set to marry as she releases her pre-wedding pictures in a black outfit » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 16 hours ago
3 ''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 12 hours ago
6 "He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua - The Nation, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info