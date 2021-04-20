Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Records 70 New COVID-19 Infections, No Fatalities
NPO Reports  - Nigeria Records 70 New COVID-19 Infections, No Fatalities

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423
UPDATED: COVID-19: Nigeria records zero deaths in seven days Premium Times:
UPDATED: COVID-19: Nigeria records zero deaths in seven days
Nigeria Records 70 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,303 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 70 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,303
Nigeria records zero COVID 19 casualty for seven consecutive days TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records zero COVID 19 casualty for seven consecutive days
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 70 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
COVID-19: Nigeria Records Zero Deaths In Seven Days Mojidelano:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records Zero Deaths In Seven Days


   More Picks
1 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Delta community - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 ''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 16 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
7 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Chad imposes curfew, shut borders after president's death - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Singer, Simi shares photos and videos from her pool party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info