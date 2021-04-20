Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties against acrimonious and violent congresses and primaries.
The Nation
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties against acrimonious and violent congresses and primaries.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Congress: INEC reads riot act to political parties on violence
This Day:
INEC to Sanction Parties for Violent Congresses, Conventions
Leadership:
INEC Reads Riot Act To Political Parties On Violence
Channels Television:
INEC To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congresses
News Diary Online:
Congress: INEC reads riot act to political parties on violence Newsdiaryonline
The Street Journal:
Congress: INEC reads riot act to political parties on violence
News Breakers:
Congress: INEC reads riot act to political parties on violence
More Picks
1
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
16 hours ago
3
''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
'Finish what you started with NIN' -- MURIC asks Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
5
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
12 hours ago
6
"He was proud and doing unnecessary show off" - Nigerian woman narrates how she ended up marrying a man she used to hate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Ahmed Musa trains with Kano Pillars teammates -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
8
Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
