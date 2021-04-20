Post News
News at a Glance
Super League: You're snakes - UEFA attacks Man United's Ed Woodward, Juventus' Agnelli
Daily Post
- UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin has branded Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a ‘snake.’ He lambasted the United chief over his
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ed Woodward to resign as Man United vice-chairman
The Cable:
Ed Woodward to resign as Man United executive vice-chairman
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ed Woodward resigns as vice-chairman of Manchester United over European Super League backlash
GY Online NG:
Ed Woodward Resigns From Manchester United
The Herald:
Man Utd Boss Ed Woodward Resigns | Sports | herald.ng
Independent:
Ed Woodward Quits Manchester United After Super League Fallout
The Breaking Times:
FLASH | Ed Woodward Set To Resign As Man United's Vice Chairman - Breaking Times
News Wire NGR:
Ed Woodward to step down as Man United vice-chairman
KOKO TV Nigeria:
European Super League: Ed Woodward Resigns As Manchester United Vice Chairman
Newzandar News:
Super League: You’re snakes – UEFA attacks Man United’s Ed Woodward, Juventus’ Agnelli » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times -
Friday Posts,
11 hours ago
4
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
7
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
8
My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Singer, Simi shares photos and videos from her pool party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
