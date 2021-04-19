Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Allow states develop mineral resources, pay royalty to centre - Wike tells FG
The Herald  - The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday urged the Federal Government to allowed states to develop and operate their respective minerals and pay royalty to the central government

20 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

