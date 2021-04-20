Post News
News at a Glance
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League
The Punch
- FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
European Super League: FIFA's Infantino slams breakaway competition
Inside Business Nigeria:
FIFA President Infantino To Give Verdict On Super League
Nigerian Eye:
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League ———————- FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to deliver his verdict on the European Super League on Tuesday after the widely condemned brea...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
FIFA Disapproves Of The European Super League – Gianni Infantino
The Street Journal:
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition
Within Nigeria:
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League » NEWS
News Breakers:
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition
See Naija:
FIFA drops verdict on European Super League
Global Village Extra:
FIFA Chief Infatino Slams European Super League Plan
Tori News:
FIFA President Gives Sad Verdict On Super League
More Picks
1
''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
4
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
