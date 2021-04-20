Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League
News photo The Punch  - FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

European Super League: FIFA Vanguard News:
European Super League: FIFA's Infantino slams breakaway competition
FIFA President Infantino To Give Verdict On Super League Inside Business Nigeria:
FIFA President Infantino To Give Verdict On Super League
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League ———————- FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to deliver his verdict on the European Super League on Tuesday after the widely condemned brea... Nigerian Eye:
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League ———————- FIFA president Gianni Infantino is expected to deliver his verdict on the European Super League on Tuesday after the widely condemned brea...
FIFA Disapproves Of The European Super League – Gianni Infantino KOKO TV Nigeria:
FIFA Disapproves Of The European Super League – Gianni Infantino
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition The Street Journal:
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League » NEWS Within Nigeria:
FIFA president Infantino to give verdict on Super League » NEWS
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition News Breakers:
European Super League: FIFA’s Infantino slams breakaway competition
FIFA drops verdict on European Super League See Naija:
FIFA drops verdict on European Super League
FIFA Chief Infatino Slams European Super League Plan Global Village Extra:
FIFA Chief Infatino Slams European Super League Plan
FIFA President Gives Sad Verdict On Super League Tori News:
FIFA President Gives Sad Verdict On Super League


   More Picks
1 ''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info