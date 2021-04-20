Post News
News at a Glance
“If my wife isn’t with me, life would have been miserable for me” – Physically-disabled man and his wife share beautiful love story (Video)
Correct NG
- A Nigerian couple whose video of them dancing joyfully to the altar to dedicate their child went viral, have shared their amazing love story.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Physically challenged man, wife share amazing love story
Legit:
24-year-old wife of viral physically challenged man speaks on their love journey
Lailas News:
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video)
Gist 36:
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story
Gist Lovers:
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story
Newzandar News:
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story
Gist Reel:
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video)
Tori News:
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story
