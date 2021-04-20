Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“If my wife isn’t with me, life would have been miserable for me” – Physically-disabled man and his wife share beautiful love story (Video)
Correct NG  - A Nigerian couple whose video of them dancing joyfully to the altar to dedicate their child went viral, have shared their amazing love story.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Physically challenged man, wife share amazing love story The Nation:
VIDEO: Physically challenged man, wife share amazing love story
24-year-old wife of viral physically challenged man speaks on their love journey Legit:
24-year-old wife of viral physically challenged man speaks on their love journey
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video) Lailas News:
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video)
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story Gist 36:
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story Gist Lovers:
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story Newzandar News:
Disabled Nigerian Man and His Wife Share Their Amazing Love Story
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video) Gist Reel:
Physical challenged man with his wife who recently went viral share their love (Video)
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story Tori News:
Wife Of Physically Disabled Man Shares Their Love Story


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in African country - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info