News at a Glance
My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's last child, Michael just turned 19 and she has taken to Instagram to celebrate him.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“My baby is not a baby anymore” – Omotola Jalade celebrates her son on his 19th birthday
Top Naija:
‘You’re so sweet and talented’ – Actress, Omotola Jalade hails her son as he clocks 19
Gist Reel:
"My baby is not a baby anymore" - Omotola Jalade celebrates her son on his 19th birthday
Newzandar News:
“My baby is not a baby anymore” – Omotola Jalade celebrates her son on his 19th birthday » Newzandar News
Naija Diary:
“My Baby Is Not Much Of A Baby Anymore” – Actress, Omotola Jalade Celebrates Her Son On His 19th Birthday
Naija Parrot:
“My baby is not a baby anymore” – Omotola Jalade celebrates her son on his 19th birthday
Effiezy:
Omotola Jalade celebrates her son on his 19th birthday
Instablog 9ja:
Omotola celebrates her son as he turns 19
Luci Post:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Emeka Ike finally reunite with each other after years of being apart (video)
Tori News:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Last Child On His 19th Birthday (Photos)
More Picks
1
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
17 hours ago
4
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
6
Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation -
Legit,
3 hours ago
8
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
20 hours ago
9
Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
YouTube ban was 'work of God' - TB Joshua -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
