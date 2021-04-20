Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation
Legit
- Access Bank will acquire African Banking Corporation in Botswana, which is owned by Atlas Mara. The Nigerian lender will acquire over 78% stake in the ABC bank.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Access Bank Set to Acquire BancABC Botswana
The Cable:
Access Bank set to acquire BancABC Botswana
The Sun:
Access Bank set to acquire BancABC Botswana
Premium Times:
Access Bank enters pact to buy majority interest in Botswana bank
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Access Bank To Acquire Majority Stake In BancABC Botswana
Business Day:
Access Bank acquires African Banking Corporation in Botswana
Ripples Nigeria:
Access Bank to acquire majority stake in Botswana’s fifth-largest bank
Inside Business Nigeria:
Access Bank Acquires 78.15% Stake In Atlas Mara Subsidiary
Business Post Nigeria:
Access Bank Buys 78.15% of Atlas Mara Subsidiary’s Stake in Bank
The Will:
Access Bank Acquires BancABC Botswana
PM News:
Access Bank buys BancABC of Botswana with cash
Mega News:
Access Bank set to acquire BancABC Botswana
Investor King:
Access Bank To Acquire BancABC Botswana | Investors King
Koko Level's Blog:
Access Bank to acquire 78.15 per cent stake in BancABC Botswana
