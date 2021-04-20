Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
Premium Times
- The term was common during former President Donald Trump’s administration.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
Independent:
Biden Bars Federal Agencies From Using Phrase ‘Illegal Alien’
Ripples Nigeria:
US President, Biden, prohibits usage of word 'illegal alien' by federal agencies
The Street Journal:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
News Diary Online:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
News Verge:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase 'illegal alien' — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
PM News:
Biden stops use of ‘illegal alien’ for migrants
The News:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
See Naija:
Biden stops use of ‘illegal alien’ for migrants
The New Diplomat:
Biden Bars Federal Agencies From Using Phrase ‘illegal Alien’
News Breakers:
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’
More Picks
1
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
21 hours ago
4
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times -
Friday Posts,
7 hours ago
7
The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
"The experience was too much to bear because his manhood is too big" - Woman begs court to end her one-week marriage -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
9
Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...