Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report | News | herald.ng
The Herald
- No fewer than 905 million COVID-19 shots have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data (OWID).
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
Independent:
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report
News Diary Online:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
The News Guru:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide - Report
The Eagle Online:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
News Breakers:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA
The New Diplomat:
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report
More Picks
1
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
3
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
20 hours ago
5
144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in African country -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
9
Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation -
Legit,
7 hours ago
10
FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. -
City People Magazine,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...