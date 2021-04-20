Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report | News | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - No fewer than 905 million COVID-19 shots have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data (OWID).

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report Premium Times:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report Independent:
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report News Diary Online:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide - Report The News Guru:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide - Report
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report The Eagle Online:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
905m COVID-19 shots administered worldwide – Report – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report The New Diplomat:
905m COVID-19 Shots Administered Worldwide – Report


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in African country - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info