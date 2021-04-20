Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police rescue 15 year old girl allegedly confined in a room for 10 years by parents in Kano (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Kano state police command has rescued a 15-year old girl, Aisha Jibrin, who was allegedly locked up in a room by her parents in the Darerawa Quarters of Fagge Local Government Area of Kan
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Police rescue girl, 15, locked for 10 years by parents in Kano
Nigerian Tribune:
How policemen rescued 15-year-old girl locked up inside room for 10 years by her parents
Sahara Reporters:
.@PoliceNG Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano
The Guardian:
Parents lock up daughter for 10 years in Kano
Premium Times:
Police rescue teenage girl ‘confined’ 10 years by parents
Yaba Left Online:
Police rescue 15 year old girl allegedly confined in a room for 10 years by parents in Kano (photos)
The Street Journal:
Parents lock up daughter for 10 years in Kano
News Break:
Police Rescue Kano Girl Locked Up By Parents For 10 Years
Newzandar News:
Police rescue girl, 15, locked for 10 years by parents in Kano » Newzandar News
Fresh Reporters:
15-year-old Girl Locked Up In A Room For 10 Years By Parents Rescued In Kano (Photos)
Within Nigeria:
Police rescue 15 year old girl allegedly locked up in a room for 10 years by parents in Kano » NEWS
News Breakers:
Parents lock up daughter for 10 years in Kano
Naija Diary:
15-Year-Old Girl Rescued After She Was Allegedly Confined In A Room For 10 Years By Parents In Kano (Photos)
Naija Parrot:
Police rescue 15 year old girl allegedly confined in a room for 10 years by parents in Kano (photos)
Tori News:
15-year-old Girl Allegedly Locked Inside Room For 10 Years Finally Rescued In Kano State (Photos)
More Picks
1
''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
4
Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May -
This Day,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...