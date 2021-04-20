Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Government Is Broke, States Must Increase their IGR—Finance Minister
Daily Times  - Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, has acknowledged that the country’s economy is in trouble, adding that states must increase their internally generated revenues.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Delta community - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 ''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 16 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
7 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Chad imposes curfew, shut borders after president's death - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Singer, Simi shares photos and videos from her pool party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
