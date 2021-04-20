Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria under the Buhari-led administration, is not a progressive country but a mass of cumulative failure.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria under Buhari a mass of cumulative failure – Oby Ezekwesili Daily Post:
Nigeria under Buhari a mass of cumulative failure – Oby Ezekwesili
Nigeria under Buhari a mass of cumulative failure – Oby Ezekwesili Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria under Buhari a mass of cumulative failure – Oby Ezekwesili
”Today’s Nigeria is not of a Progressive Country but as a Mass of Cumulative Failure” – Oby Ezekwesili My Celebrity & I:
”Today’s Nigeria is not of a Progressive Country but as a Mass of Cumulative Failure” – Oby Ezekwesili
Today Instablog 9ja:
Today's Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure -- Oby Ezekwesili
“Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure” – Oby Ezekwesili Edujandon:
“Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure” – Oby Ezekwesili
“Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure” Gist 36:
“Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure”
”Today’s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure” – Oby Ezekwesili Studio CB55:
”Today’s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure” – Oby Ezekwesili
"Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure Tori News:
"Nigeria Is Not A Progressive Country But A Mass Of Cumulative Failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in African country - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Access Bank to acquire 78% stake in Atlas Mara's African Banking Corporation - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 FirstBank Launches a New Corporate Website, Reiterates its Commitment to Service Delivery Excellence. - City People Magazine, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info