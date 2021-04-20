Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA busts Abuja drug cookies syndicate, arrests undergraduate, boyfriend who sell to school children
News photo TVC News  - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje and her boyfriend,

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA arrests undergraduate, boyfriend for selling drugs to school children The Nation:
NDLEA arrests undergraduate, boyfriend for selling drugs to school children
NDLEA arrests undergraduate engaged in sale of drugged cookies to schoolchildren in Abuja Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA arrests undergraduate engaged in sale of drugged cookies to schoolchildren in Abuja
Undergraduate, boyfriend nabbed for selling cookies laced with drugs to schoolchildren The Eagle Online:
Undergraduate, boyfriend nabbed for selling cookies laced with drugs to schoolchildren
Breaking News NDLEA arrest Abuja undergraduate, boyfriend for selling drugged biscuits to schoolchildren The Street Journal:
Breaking News NDLEA arrest Abuja undergraduate, boyfriend for selling drugged biscuits to schoolchildren
NDLEA Busts Abuja Drug Cookies Syndicate, Arrests Undergraduate, Boyfriend Who Sell to School Children NPO Reports:
NDLEA Busts Abuja Drug Cookies Syndicate, Arrests Undergraduate, Boyfriend Who Sell to School Children
Abuja: NDLEA arrest undergraduate who produces, sell drugged cookies to school children » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Abuja: NDLEA arrest undergraduate who produces, sell drugged cookies to school children » NEWS
NDLEA arrests undergraduate who produces, sell drugged cookies to school children News Breakers:
NDLEA arrests undergraduate who produces, sell drugged cookies to school children


   More Picks
1 ''Stop painting the LGBT community with your stupidity''- Openly gay Nigerian chef, Idowu Ayomide tells Uche Maduawgu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Autonomy for judiciary non-negotiable, Senate tells Govs - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 Banditry is not coming down, there?s a lull because we are observing Ramadan fasting - Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari receives Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum in Abuja [Video] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Olujimi condemns Ekiti cult killings as police arrest 34 more suspects - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info