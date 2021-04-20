Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC belongs to all, not for anybody —Bawa ——————— The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has advised Nigerians to embrace the fight agai...
Nigerian Eye  - EFCC belongs to all, not for anybody —Bawa
———————
The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has advised Nigerians to embrace the fight agai...
;

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Belongs To Nobody - Bawa The Trent:
EFCC Belongs To Nobody - Bawa
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody: Bawa Information Nigeria:
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody: Bawa
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody —Bawa Edujandon:
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody —Bawa
EFCC Belongs To All Nigerians, Says Bawa Aledeh:
EFCC Belongs To All Nigerians, Says Bawa
EFCC Belongs To All Nigerians And Is Not For Anybody - Bawa Naija News:
EFCC Belongs To All Nigerians And Is Not For Anybody - Bawa
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody —Bawa Tori News:
EFCC Belongs To All, Not For Anybody —Bawa


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 21 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 7 hours ago
7 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 "The experience was too much to bear because his manhood is too big" - Woman begs court to end her one-week marriage - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
9 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info