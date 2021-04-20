Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chad's President Deby dies of injuries suffered on frontline
News photo The Guardian  - Chad's President Idriss Deby has died of injuries he suffered on the frontline, the country's army said on Tuesday. He sustained the injuries while commanding his army in fighting against rebels in the north over the weekend, a spokesman announced on ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

