Abuja Commuters, Motorists Stranded As Fuel Scarcity Hits Nigeria's Capital City
Sahara Reporters  - Motorists and commuters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were on Monday stranded as scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, resurfaced across the city.
Most filling stations between Kubwa and Zuba and other satellite ...

6 hours ago
