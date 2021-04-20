Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA Nabs Two Suspects For Selling Cannabis Cookies To School Children
News photo Channels Television  -   Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two suspects who specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

