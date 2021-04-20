Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


European Super League: Everton accuse Premier League six of 'betraying' fans
News photo Vanguard News  - Everton have accused the six Premier League clubs who have signed up to the European Super League of "betraying" football supporters.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Premier League clubs The Guardian:
Premier League clubs 'unanimously' reject Super League plans
Super League: 14 Premier League clubs reveal action against Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, others Daily Post:
Super League: 14 Premier League clubs reveal action against Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, others
Premier League clubs The Street Journal:
Premier League clubs 'unanimously' reject Super League plans
Premier League clubs ‘unanimously’ reject Super League plans News Breakers:
Premier League clubs ‘unanimously’ reject Super League plans
Super League: 14 Premier League clubs reveal action against Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, others » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Super League: 14 Premier League clubs reveal action against Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, others » Newzandar News
PL Goal Ball Live:
PL's Other 14 Clubs Release Statement Rejecting Super League | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Delta community - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 ''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 14 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
8 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Those Calling For Secession Are Nigeria’s Greatest Problem – Garba Shehu - Independent, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info