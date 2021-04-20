Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"You worked so hard dear" - Actress, Funke Akindele eulogizes husband, JJC Skillz over new car acquisition
Gist Reel  - Funke Akindele has penned a fantastic note of accolade for her husband, JJC Skillz as regards the acquisition of his new car.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele praises husband, JJC Skills, as they pose with his new Prado SUV Yaba Left Online:
“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele praises husband, JJC Skills, as they pose with his new Prado SUV
Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz acquire new cars PM News:
Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz acquire new cars
JJC Skillz acquires a Prado SUV days after his wife, Funke Akindele acquired a Lexus SUV. Lailas News:
JJC Skillz acquires a Prado SUV days after his wife, Funke Akindele acquired a Lexus SUV.
Actress Funke Akindele’s Husband JJC Skillz Acquires Toyota Prado SUV iBrand TV:
Actress Funke Akindele’s Husband JJC Skillz Acquires Toyota Prado SUV
“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele praises husband, JJC Skills, as they pose with his new Prado SUV Naija Parrot:
“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele praises husband, JJC Skills, as they pose with his new Prado SUV
“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele eulogizes husband, JJC Skillz over new car acquisition » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“You worked so hard dear” – Actress, Funke Akindele eulogizes husband, JJC Skillz over new car acquisition » Newzandar News
JJC Skillz now the latest owner of a brand new Prado SUV (Video) Luci Post:
JJC Skillz now the latest owner of a brand new Prado SUV (Video)
"Show me the way please" Mercy Johnson begs Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
"Show me the way please" Mercy Johnson begs Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Govs: Financial Autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary Begins in May - This Day, 23 hours ago
5 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 8 hours ago
6 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
10 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info