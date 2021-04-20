Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai
News photo Daily Times  - The only way to make schools clean, according to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is to destroy all robbers. This was mentioned by the governor on Tuesday in Abuja at a conference on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria. The Nigerian Air Force, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military Nigerian Tribune:
Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military
Safe School Initiative: Kill all bandits, el-Rufai urges FG, military Vanguard News:
Safe School Initiative: Kill all bandits, el-Rufai urges FG, military
Governors are unanimous on killing all bandits, says el-Rufai The Cable:
Governors are unanimous on killing all bandits, says el-Rufai
Governors Are Unanimous On Killing All Bandits, Says El-Rufai The Nigeria Lawyer:
Governors Are Unanimous On Killing All Bandits, Says El-Rufai
Safe School Initiative: Kill all bandits, el-Rufai urges FG, military The Street Journal:
Safe School Initiative: Kill all bandits, el-Rufai urges FG, military
We must kill all bandits to ensure safety of school children - El-Rufai The News Guru:
We must kill all bandits to ensure safety of school children - El-Rufai
El-Rufai Tells Military: Killing Bandits Only Way To Make Schools Safe Naija News:
El-Rufai Tells Military: Killing Bandits Only Way To Make Schools Safe
The Only Way To Make Schools Safe Is To Kill All Bandits, Bomb Forests - Governor El-Rufai Kanyi Daily:
The Only Way To Make Schools Safe Is To Kill All Bandits, Bomb Forests - Governor El-Rufai
NAF should bomb forests to wipe out bandits and other criminal elements to ensure Safe Schools, says El-Rufai Global Upfront:
NAF should bomb forests to wipe out bandits and other criminal elements to ensure Safe Schools, says El-Rufai
El-Rufai: Governors are unanimous on killing all bandits » NEWS Within Nigeria:
El-Rufai: Governors are unanimous on killing all bandits » NEWS
Safe School Initiative: Kill All Bandits, El-Rufai Urges FG, Military City Mirror News:
Safe School Initiative: Kill All Bandits, El-Rufai Urges FG, Military


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 10 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
9 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info