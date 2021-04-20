Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Secessionist Threats: You can't bully or intimidate Buhari — FG
Vanguard News
- The Presidency on Tuesday reacted to the growing wave of secessionist agitations in some parts of the country, stating that Pres Buhari...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nobody can intimidate, bully Buhari to break Nigeria -Presidency
The Sun:
Failure of secessionists to intimidate, extort Buhari reducing agitations - Presidency
The Street Journal:
Secessionist Threats: You can’t bully or intimidate Buhari — FG
The News Guru:
Presidency rubbishes secessionists, says they can't bully Buhari to get money
News Breakers:
Secessionist Threats: You can’t bully or intimidate Buhari — FG
Naija News:
Buhari Can't Be Intimidated - Presidency Tells Those Pushing For Nigeria's Break Up
Edujandon:
Nobody can intimidate, bully Buhari to break Nigeria – Presidency
Kemi Filani Blog:
Buhari will not be bullied into breaking Nigeria apart - Presidency warns - Kemi Filani News
