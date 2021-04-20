Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My step brother renamed I and my sisters - Actress Belinda Effah says as she changes her name to Grace-Charis Bassey
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Belinda Effah has announced that she has changed her name to Grace-Charis Bassey. 

 

In an Instagram post the actress shared, she revealed that her step brother rename

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I bore the name Belinda without knowing the meaning" – Actress, Belinda Effah says as she pleads with the public to address her by her new name, Yaba Left Online:
"I bore the name Belinda without knowing the meaning" – Actress, Belinda Effah says as she pleads with the public to address her by her new name, 'Grace-Charis Bassey'
My Step Brother Renamed I And My Sisters – Belinda Effah Opens Up On Her Name Change To Grace-Charis Bassey KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Step Brother Renamed I And My Sisters – Belinda Effah Opens Up On Her Name Change To Grace-Charis Bassey
Actress, Belinda Effah Changes Name To Grace-Charis Global Village Extra:
Actress, Belinda Effah Changes Name To Grace-Charis
Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey Naija on Point:
Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey
Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey Newzandar News:
Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey
“I bore the name Belinda without knowing the meaning” – Actress, Belinda Effah says as she pleads with the public to address her by her new name, ‘Grace-Charis Bassey’ Naija Parrot:
“I bore the name Belinda without knowing the meaning” – Actress, Belinda Effah says as she pleads with the public to address her by her new name, ‘Grace-Charis Bassey’
Nollywood Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey Tori News:
Nollywood Actress Belinda Effah Changes Her Name To Grace-Charis Bassey


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ganduje dollar videos: Jaafar, Daily Nigerian publisher in hiding amid threats - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 10 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Benue tanker explosion: Buhari worried over frequent accidents on public roads - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
9 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info