INEC announces kick-off date for voters’ registration
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it plans to resume the nationwide Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on April 28 to allow eligible voters to register, ahead of the 2023 poll.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

