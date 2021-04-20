Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG inaugurates governing councils of 25 polytechnics, 21 colleges of education
Nigerian Tribune  - FG inaugurates governing councils of 25 polytechnics, 21 colleges of education

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils Vanguard News:
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils
Polytechnics, Colleges of Education important in Nigeria – FG Daily Post:
Polytechnics, Colleges of Education important in Nigeria – FG
Nigerian Gov’t Inaugurates 46 Federal Polytechnics The Trent:
Nigerian Gov’t Inaugurates 46 Federal Polytechnics
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils Prompt News:
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils The Street Journal:
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils News Breakers:
FG inaugurates 46 Fed. Polytechnics, FCE councils


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 13 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
8 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
9 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info