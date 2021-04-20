Post News
News at a Glance
NIMC staff to get improved salary soon – Minister — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- NIMC staff to get improved salary soon – Minister — NEWSVERGE
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Daily Nigerian:
NIMC staff to get improved salary soon – Pantami
Prompt News:
NIMC staff to get improved salary soon – Minister
Pulse Nigeria:
Pantami says NIMC staff will get improved salary soon
News Diary Online:
NIMC staff to get improved salary soon – Minister
Nigeria Breaking News:
NIMC Staff To Get Improved Salary Soon – Communications Minister, Pantami Says – 9News Nigeria
More Picks
1
"My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times -
Friday Posts,
11 hours ago
4
Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
7
Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
8
My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Singer, Simi shares photos and videos from her pool party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
