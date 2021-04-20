Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos police arrests six suspected cultists in Ikorodu (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Police Operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Fatai Kalejaiye while initiating one Kolapo Ayeobasan into a cult in the Ikorodu area of&

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest suspected cultists in Lagos Premium Times:
Police arrest suspected cultists in Lagos
Police Arrest Alleged Cultists In Lagos Independent:
Police Arrest Alleged Cultists In Lagos
Police arrest six suspected cultists in Lagos The Eagle Online:
Police arrest six suspected cultists in Lagos
Police arrest alleged cultists during initiation ceremony in Lagos Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest alleged cultists during initiation ceremony in Lagos
Six suspected cultists arrested in Lagos » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Six suspected cultists arrested in Lagos » NEWS


   More Picks
1 "My choice comes with peace of mind" Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos with her man, Segun Adebayo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ''Today?s Nigeria is not of a progressive country but as a mass of cumulative failure'' - Oby Ezekwesili - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Federal Government admits revenues crashing, says Nigeria faces hard times - Friday Posts, 13 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspects providing medical services to bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 The morale of many police officers has been seriously dampened now because of the rampant killings of officers''- Acting IGP, Usman Baba, laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Safe Schools: Wipe Out All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
8 Biden bars federal agencies from using phrase ‘illegal alien’ - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
9 My baby is not much of a baby anymore - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her last child on his 19th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu meets and commends Lagos policeman who was assaulted by traffic offender (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info