Fuel Scarcity: NNPC boosts daily PMS truck- out from 550 to 1,661 to tackle queues AIT - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has increased the daily supply of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) across the country from 550 trucks to 1,661 trucks to combat the build-up of fuel queues in some parts of the country.



News Credibility Score: 94%