NEC dismisses Obaseki’s N60b printing claim
The Nation  - By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja Raging controversy over Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki’s claim that N60 billion was printed to augment March revenue, was laid to rest on Thursday. The National Economic Council (NEC) dismissed the claim as unfounded.

24 hours ago
