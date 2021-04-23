Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest Suspected Kidnappers, armed robbers, recover stolen items in Delta
Peoples Daily  - By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba The Delta State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of suspected Kidnappers and armed robbers in Ozoro community among others, disclosing that the police recovered stolen items from the Suspects .

19 hours ago
