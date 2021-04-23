Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking son Archie to school (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Images emerged of Meghan Markle taking son Archie to school in Los Angeles.

 

The images were shared online Thursday,  April 22, by Page Six.

 

The heavily pregnant mum

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle photoed taking her son, Archie to school (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle photoed taking her son, Archie to school (Photos)
Pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking son Archie to school (photos) Lailas News:
Pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking son Archie to school (photos)
Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking son Archie to school Instablog 9ja:
Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking son Archie to school
Pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking her son Archie to school. Gist Reel:
Pregnant Meghan Markle pictured taking her son Archie to school.
Heavily Pregnant Meghan Markle Pictured Taking Son Archie To School (Photos) Naija Diary:
Heavily Pregnant Meghan Markle Pictured Taking Son Archie To School (Photos)
Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle photoed taking her son, Archie to school (Photos) Naija Parrot:
Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle photoed taking her son, Archie to school (Photos)
Photo Of Heavily Pregnant Meghan Markle Taking Son Archie To School Tori News:
Photo Of Heavily Pregnant Meghan Markle Taking Son Archie To School


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info