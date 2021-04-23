Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
IOM boosts NAPTIP’s fight against human trafficking
The Nation
- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has reiterated its commitment to supporting the National Agency for the Prohibition...
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
Vanguard News:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
The Street Journal:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
Sundiata Post:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
News Diary Online:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
NPO Reports:
NAPTIP Seeks Army Partnership to Fight Human Trafficking
News Breakers:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
Online Nigeria:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
National Daily:
Human Trafficking: NAPTIP seeks army partnership to boost capacity
More Picks
1
'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
2
"I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
4
She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
6
Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque -
Independent,
18 hours ago
8
I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon -
My Celebrity & I,
13 hours ago
9
Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
"I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
