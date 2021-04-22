Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC Threatens To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Kaduna Sacked Workers
Channels Television  - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over what it describes as unlawful dismissal of civil servants by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Workers’ sack: NLC plans service withdrawal in Kaduna The Nation:
Workers’ sack: NLC plans service withdrawal in Kaduna
NLC vows to shut down Nigeria over El-Rufai Premium Times:
NLC vows to shut down Nigeria over El-Rufai's move to retrench civil servants
Mass Sack: Labour To Embark On 5 Days Protest Independent:
Mass Sack: Labour To Embark On 5 Days Protest
NLC Threatens To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Sacked Kaduna Workers Information Nigeria:
NLC Threatens To Embark On Nationwide Strike Over Sacked Kaduna Workers
NLC to embark on Nationwide strike over unlawful dismissal of Kaduna civil servants National Accord:
NLC to embark on Nationwide strike over unlawful dismissal of Kaduna civil servants
Labour to withdraw services to protest mass sack in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria:
Labour to withdraw services to protest mass sack in Kaduna
KADUNA WORKERS: NLC To Embark On Strike Anaedo Online:
KADUNA WORKERS: NLC To Embark On Strike
NLC threatens to embark on nationwide strike over sacked Kaduna workers - CoreTV News Core TV News:
NLC threatens to embark on nationwide strike over sacked Kaduna workers - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info