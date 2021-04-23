Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Never be ashamed of your family background - MC Oluomo's son tells followers to be proud of whatever job their parents do
Linda Ikeji Blog  - MC Oluomo's son has advised his followers to never be ashamed of their parents, no matter what they do to earn money. The young man who refers to himself as MC Oluomo Jr. said that as long as you're "breathing and eating" from your parent's hardworking, ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Never be ashamed of your family background — MC Oluomo’s son tells Nigerians Yaba Left Online:
Never be ashamed of your family background — MC Oluomo’s son tells Nigerians
Never Be Ashamed Of Your Family Background – MC Oluomo’s Son Information Nigeria:
Never Be Ashamed Of Your Family Background – MC Oluomo’s Son
Never be ashamed of your family background, MC Oluomo The Eagle Online:
Never be ashamed of your family background, MC Oluomo's son advises Nigerians
Never be ashamed of your family background — Lagos NURTW boss, MC Oluomo’s son tells Nigerians Instablog 9ja:
Never be ashamed of your family background — Lagos NURTW boss, MC Oluomo’s son tells Nigerians
"Don Gist Reel:
"Don't be ashamed of your background, despite how poor" - MC Oluomo's son, King Westt dishes out crucial advice
“Don’t be ashamed of your background, despite how poor” – MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt dishes out crucial advice » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Don’t be ashamed of your background, despite how poor” – MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt dishes out crucial advice » Newzandar News
“Never be ashamed of your family background” – MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt advises Naija Parrot:
“Never be ashamed of your family background” – MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt advises
"Never Be Ashamed Of Your Family Background" - MC Oluomo Tori News:
"Never Be Ashamed Of Your Family Background" - MC Oluomo's Son Tells People To Be Proud Of Their Parents


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info