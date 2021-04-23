Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian international model, Ify Yolanda Jones has said that everyone in Nigeria is closed minded, fake, judgmental, extremely hypocritical and she will be damed if she exposes her future children to that kind of mentality.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical” – International model, Ify Jones says she won’t raise her kids in Nigeria Yaba Left Online:
“I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical” – International model, Ify Jones says she won’t raise her kids in Nigeria
I Can Never Live in a Country Where Everyone is Judgmental,Phony and Extremely Hypocritical” – International Model, Ify Jones My Celebrity & I:
I Can Never Live in a Country Where Everyone is Judgmental,Phony and Extremely Hypocritical” – International Model, Ify Jones
I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical -- International model, Ify Jones Instablog 9ja:
I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical -- International model, Ify Jones
‘Why I’ll Never Raise My Kids In Nigeria’- International Model, Ify Jones Newzandar News:
‘Why I’ll Never Raise My Kids In Nigeria’- International Model, Ify Jones
“I Can Never Live In A Country Where Everyone Is Judgmental, Phony And Extremely Hypocritical” Gist 36:
“I Can Never Live In A Country Where Everyone Is Judgmental, Phony And Extremely Hypocritical”
I’ll never raise my kids in Nigeria’- International model, Ify Jones Ladun Liadi Blog:
I’ll never raise my kids in Nigeria’- International model, Ify Jones
‘Why I’ll Never Raise My Kids In Nigeria’- International Model, Ify Jones Naija on Point:
‘Why I’ll Never Raise My Kids In Nigeria’- International Model, Ify Jones
“I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical” – International model, Ify Jones says she won’t raise her kids in Nigeria Naija Parrot:
“I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical” – International model, Ify Jones says she won’t raise her kids in Nigeria
"I Can Never Live In A Country Where Everyone Is Judgmental, Phony And Extremely Hypocritical" - International Model, Ify Jones Says She Won Tori News:
"I Can Never Live In A Country Where Everyone Is Judgmental, Phony And Extremely Hypocritical" - International Model, Ify Jones Says She Won't Raise Her Kids In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info