Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video)

Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video)

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct- PSquare, has narrated how he met his wife Lola Omotayo, as he shared Read More >>

Peter ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogPeter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video)Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct- PSquare, has narrated how he met his wife Lola Omotayo, as he shared Read More >>Peter ...



News Credibility Score: 50%