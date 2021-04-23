Post News
News at a Glance
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
Lailas News
- Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
A shocking video making rounds on social media has showed the moment a group of young men gathered at a Read More >>
Young ...
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! See Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations
The Eagle Online:
Three suspected Yahoo Boys in red wrapper caught on camera bathing in cemetery + Video
News Break:
Video Captures Three ‘Yahoo Boys’ Bathing At Cemetery
Osmek News:
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
Naija News:
Reactions As Nigerian Men Seen Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations |Video
Fresh Reporters:
Three Suspected "Yahoo Boys" Captured Bathing At A Cemetery (Video)
Within Nigeria:
Three Suspected “Yahoo Boys” Caught Bathing At A Cemetery One of the men was seen at one point chanting incantations into a grave, as the two others continue to have their bath.
AY Naija NG:
Fear Looms As Video Of Yahoo Boys Bathing At The Cemetery Leaks (Watch)
Tori News:
Shocking Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations
Kemi Filani Blog:
Three suspected "Yahoo boys" caught bathing at a cemetery (Video) - Kemi Filani News
