Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
A shocking video making rounds on social media has showed the moment a group of young men gathered at a Read More >>
Young ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

SHOCKING!! See Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! See Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations
Three suspected Yahoo Boys in red wrapper caught on camera bathing in cemetery + Video The Eagle Online:
Three suspected Yahoo Boys in red wrapper caught on camera bathing in cemetery + Video
Video Captures Three ‘Yahoo Boys’ Bathing At Cemetery News Break:
Video Captures Three ‘Yahoo Boys’ Bathing At Cemetery
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) Osmek News:
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video)
Reactions As Nigerian Men Seen Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations |Video Naija News:
Reactions As Nigerian Men Seen Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations |Video
Three Suspected "Yahoo Boys" Captured Bathing At A Cemetery (Video) Fresh Reporters:
Three Suspected "Yahoo Boys" Captured Bathing At A Cemetery (Video)
Three Suspected “Yahoo Boys” Caught Bathing At A Cemetery One of the men was seen at one point chanting incantations into a grave, as the two others continue to have their bath. Within Nigeria:
Three Suspected “Yahoo Boys” Caught Bathing At A Cemetery One of the men was seen at one point chanting incantations into a grave, as the two others continue to have their bath.
Fear Looms As Video Of Yahoo Boys Bathing At The Cemetery Leaks (Watch) AY Naija NG:
Fear Looms As Video Of Yahoo Boys Bathing At The Cemetery Leaks (Watch)
Shocking Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations Tori News:
Shocking Video Of Suspected Yahoo Boys Bathing At A Cemetery While Chanting Incantations
Three suspected "Yahoo boys" caught bathing at a cemetery (Video) - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Three suspected "Yahoo boys" caught bathing at a cemetery (Video) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
2 'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) - Lailas News, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 "I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
10 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info