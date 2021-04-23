Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Katsina Assembly Fire: Masari urges assembly to seek alternative meeting place
News photo News Diary Online  - Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the Katsina State House of Assembly to seek alternative place of meeting following the fire disaster at the chamber on Wednesday. Masari gave the advice…

24 hours ago
