Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video)
Gist Reel
- One of the biggest music act in Nigeria, Wizkid opens up on how pleasing it would have been to feature singers like Fela and Bob Marley.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I would have loved to work with Fela and Bob Marley” – Wizkid (Video)
Oyo Gist:
“I would’ve loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley” – Wizkid
Instablog 9ja:
I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley -- Wizkid
Jaguda.com:
‘My dream collabo would have been with Fela and Bob Marley’ – Wizkid
Newzandar News:
“I would’ve loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley” – Wizkid (Video)
Luci Post:
“I would have loved to have a collaboration with Fela & Bob Marley” – Wizkid (Video)
Salone:
Wizkid Says – ‘I would have loved to work with Fela and Bob Marley’
Naija Parrot:
“I would have loved to work with Fela and Bob Marley” – Wizkid (Video)
Mp3 Bullet:
Wizkid reveals the artists he wishes do a collaboration »
More Picks
1
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men -
Correct Kid,
3 hours ago
2
'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
4
Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) -
Lailas News,
1 day ago
5
Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
9
"I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
10
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
