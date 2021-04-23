Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: Gov. Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims
News photo Prompt News  - Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of banditry in the state in the last two weeks.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims The Guardian:
Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims
Sani Bello directs NSEMA to provide more relief materials to IDPs News Diary Online:
Sani Bello directs NSEMA to provide more relief materials to IDPs
Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims The Street Journal:
Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims
Abubakar Sani Bello directs NSEMA to provide more relief materials to IDPs The News Guru:
Abubakar Sani Bello directs NSEMA to provide more relief materials to IDPs
Governor Bello Directs NSEMA To Provide More Relief Materials To IDPs Global Village Extra:
Governor Bello Directs NSEMA To Provide More Relief Materials To IDPs
Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims News Breakers:
Governor Bello directs SEMA to provide relief materials to victims


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info