Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


" We won't Allow anyone to Threaten the stability of Chad" - France President, Emmanuel Macron says
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist.com has learned that President of France Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France will not allow anyone to threaten the stability of Chad. Macron spoke attending the burial of late President Idriss Deby Itno who was killed on the battle front ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Macron At Deby’s Funeral: We Won’t Allow Anybody Threaten Chad’s Stability Leadership:
Macron At Deby’s Funeral: We Won’t Allow Anybody Threaten Chad’s Stability
France will fight you, Macron tells Chadian rebels The News Guru:
France will fight you, Macron tells Chadian rebels
Macron to Chadian rebels: France will fight you PM News:
Macron to Chadian rebels: France will fight you
Macron to Chadian rebels: France will fight you See Naija:
Macron to Chadian rebels: France will fight you
France Will Fight You, Macron To Chadian Rebels As DébyIs Laid To Rest Fresh Reporters:
France Will Fight You, Macron To Chadian Rebels As DébyIs Laid To Rest


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
2 'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) - Lailas News, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 "I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
10 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info