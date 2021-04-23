NSCDC arrests man, 31, over alleged stealing of motorcycle

The post NSCDC arrests man, 31, over alleged stealing of motorcycle first appeared on Prompt ... Prompt News - The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested one Abdullahi Yaro (M) 31years of Kpaulu Area, Gure, [...]The post NSCDC arrests man, 31, over alleged stealing of motorcycle first appeared on Prompt ...



News Credibility Score: 99%