News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Edo Police Arraign 30-yr-Old Man For Alleged Assault
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men -
Correct Kid,
3 hours ago
2
'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
4
Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) -
Lailas News,
1 day ago
5
Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB -
The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
9
"I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
10
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
