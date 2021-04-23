“Mothers come out, they have stabbed us” Tonto Dikeh vows to “personally make sure” actor Baba Ijesha “never sees the light of day” after he was accused of defiling a minor

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) - Lailas News,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) - Lailas News,
1 day ago
|
5
|
Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB - The Eagle Online,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
"I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) - Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago