Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria
News photo Vanguard News  - Facebook today has announced the launch of a new social media drive allowing people to add frames and graphics to their profiles on Facebook and Instagram, saying they have either had the COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria The Guardian:
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria The Street Journal:
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria Prompt News:
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria Daily Nigerian:
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria The Eagle Online:
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Facebook launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness in Nigeria — NEWSVERGE
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria News Breakers:
Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria
Facebook launches campaign to boost vaccine acceptance in Nigeria Tech Economy:
Facebook launches campaign to boost vaccine acceptance in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 'We have capacity to crush you' -- Buhari warns bandits over Zamfara killings - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I told them not to tell their parents because it has health benefits" - 30-year-old primary school teacher arrested for sodomizing male pupils in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 She had a lookalike daughter — 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Ada Jesus' before her death - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Senior Lawyer, Fagbemi seeks law to prune political parties to six - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
6 Jubilation in Bayelsa community as 55-year-old woman gives birth to triplets after many years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Super Eagle’s Captain Donate N2m To Build Mosque - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 I Wish Cee-C is my Girlfriend – Music Executive, Soso Soberekon - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 "I can never live in a country where everyone is judgmental, phony and extremely hypocritical" - International model, Ify Jones says she won't raise her kids in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info