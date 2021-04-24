Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man City vs Tottenham: Guardiola’s team news for Carabao Cup final confirmed
News photo Daily Post  - Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed his team news for their Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow The Guardian:
Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow
Carabao Cup: Man City face Tottenham in epic final Vanguard News:
Carabao Cup: Man City face Tottenham in epic final
Man City, Spurs clash in League Cup final The Nation:
Man City, Spurs clash in League Cup final
Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow The Street Journal:
Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow
Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow News Breakers:
Man City face Tottenham In Carabao Cup final tomorrow
Man City vs Tottenham: Guardiola’s team news for Carabao Cup final confirmed » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Man City vs Tottenham: Guardiola’s team news for Carabao Cup final confirmed » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
2 Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. - Gboah, 13 hours ago
5 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
6 Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 "It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
8 “Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 "Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info