Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole Kemi Filani Blog - Seasoned Nollywood actress and mother of four, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has finally responded to claims that she had a relationship with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole. The movie star in a recent interview ...



News Credibility Score: 94%