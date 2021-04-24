Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned
News photo Daily Post  - UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has threatened to ban the Spanish and Italian teams still adamant about the European Super League from the Champions

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UEFA threatens to ban Spanish and Italian teams still adamant about the European Super League Oyo Gist:
UEFA threatens to ban Spanish and Italian teams still adamant about the European Super League
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned ————— UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has threatened to ban the Spanish and Italian teams still adamant about the European Super League from t... Nigerian Eye:
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned ————— UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has threatened to ban the Spanish and Italian teams still adamant about the European Super League from t...
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned See Naija:
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned » Newzandar News
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Champions League: UEFA names four big clubs that could be banned » NEWS


   More Picks
1 “Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
2 'This evil man must not be released, they may twerk the law as a celebrity' Tonto Dikeh reacts to arrest of Baba Ijesha for alleged rape - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Young Nigerian men seen bathing at a cemetery while chanting incantations (Video) - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye shares love story of how he met his wife, Lola Omotayo (Video) - Lailas News, 1 day ago
5 Nigerian man found dead with gunshot wounds to face and head in South Africa, N12m worth of drugs discovered in his car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Lagos amputee hawker celebrates birthday, set to open supermarket - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Facebook launches profile frames to boost COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 UK backs down on asylum policy for IPOB, MASSOB - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 "I would've loved to have a collaboration with Fela and Bob Marley" - Wizkid (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
10 “I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info