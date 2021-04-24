Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video of a groom who refused to dance at his wedding and while issuing a stern warning to the MC not to cajole him into dance, has gone viral. The wedding appears to have taken place somewhere in Northern Nigeria. Watch the video below View this ...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Watch moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to (Video)
Lailas News:
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop persuading him to dance 🙆🏻♀️
The Eagle Online:
Groom: Why I refused to dance at my wedding, warned MC
Correct NG:
Groom refuses to dance with his bride and warns MC to stop telling him to dance (Video)
Luci Post:
Watch moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to (Video)
Gidi Feed:
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance cc @Gidi_Traffic
Studio CB55:
Drama As Groom Refused To Dance At Wedding Warns MC (video)
Naija Parrot:
Watch moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to (Video)
Gist Reel:
"I'm warning you MC" - Groom says as he turns down request to dance on his wedding day (Video)
Online Nigeria:
Groom Warns MC To Stop Telling Him To Dance With His ‘Sad Bride’ At Their Wedding [Video]
Newzandar News:
Groom refuses to dance with his bride and warns MC to stop telling him to dance (Video)
Kanyi Daily:
Groom Warns MC To Stop Telling Him To Dance With His 'Sad Bride' At Their Wedding [Video]
Tori News:
Watch The Moment A Groom Refused To Dance At His Wedding And Warned The MC To Stop Asking Him To Dance (Video)
More Picks
1
“Pray that your wife-to-be has good friends & family because those are the board of directors”- Rapper Erigga advises men -
Correct Kid,
13 hours ago
2
Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Omotola Jalade finally opens up on her love affair with Adams Oshiomhole -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
4
"He R*ped Us All" Tonto Dikeh Vows To "Personally Make Sure" Actor Baba Ijesha "Rot In Jail" After He Was Accused Of Defiling A Minor. -
Gboah,
13 hours ago
5
“I respectfully decline to answer” – Korede Bello says, after he was asked about his affair with Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
6
Pastors Use Armed Bodyguards While Selling Anointing Oil, Stickers For Members’ Protection – Daddy Freeze -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
"It’s harder to reconcile when too many people are involved" – Lilian Afegbai give reasons for keeping her relationship private -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
8
“Be nice to your husband’s side chics, they’re helping your marriage” – Nigerian lady tells married women (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
9
"Don't cancel Baba Ijesha yet, hear his own side of his story" - Actress Abiodun Adebimpe begs -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
10
COVID-19: No new deaths as Nigeria records 45 infections Friday -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
